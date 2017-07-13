Body cam video shows Canton cop shooting several times at man

The Canton Police Department released body camera video after an officer-involved shooting with a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers early Wednesday morning.

The video lasts just more than two minutes. It begins in silence, with an officer driving in car that appears to have lights activated. The officer gets out of the car, audio begins, and the officer almost immediately yells at the suspect to get on the ground. After repeating the instruction twice, the officer fires nine shots.

Jashaun Malik Nickol, 18, was shot in the leg, but the foot pursuit continued for about another 30 seconds, until he reached a fence and got on the ground.

The body camera video is dark and pointed down towards the ground immediately before and during the shooting, so Nickol is not visible immediately before the shots were fired.

According to Canton police, officers approached a suspicious group of males at 11th Street and Worley Avenue NW just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say Nickol took off from the scene. They say when officers caught up to him at a nearby intersection, he pointed a gun at the officers, who then fired at him.

Nickol was taken to an area hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. After treatment, he was released and booked into the Stark County Jail.

Police are still investigating the incident.

