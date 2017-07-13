School responds after employee shoots co-worker in head with BB gun

Brush High School employee is recovering after being shot in the head with a BB gun. (Source: WOIO)

A Brush High School employee is recovering after being shot in the head with a BB gun last Thursday.

It happened inside the Lyndhurst school and according to the personnel file, the shooter is another school employee.

Shooter remains on paid leave during the investigation.

School officials released the following statement concerning the incident:

The District became aware of a workplace accident late in the afternoon on Thursday, July 6th, 2017, and began investigating the situation immediately. After gathering preliminary information related to the situation, on July 11th, 2017, the Board placed a non-teaching employee on administrative leave. At this point, the District continues to gather facts related to this situation. Following a full and fair investigation, the District will take proper disciplinary action to address any employee misconduct, if warranted.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.