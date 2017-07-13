Couple robbed at gunpoint at Cleveland Metroparks

A couple was robbed at gunpoint at the Cleveland Metroparks in North Olmsted on July 10. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Stinchcomb Memorial.

The memorial is a 30-foot tower, the victims were a 19-year-old Lakewood man and a 19-year-old Oregon woman. The victims told investigators they were parked at the bottom of the driveway to the memorial when a dark gray Dodge Neon with white front doors pulled in and four men got out of the car.

According to the police report the suspects pointed guns at the man and woman and ordered them to put all of their stuff on the ground. The suspects also patted the victims down before driving away with the victims' belongings.

Rangers are still searching for the four suspects. Photos show the the area is heavily wooded where the victim's were robbed at gunpoint.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.