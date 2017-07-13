Pedestrian killed in late night hit and run on Cleveland's east side

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the east side Wednesday night, said Cleveland police.

The 60-year-old victim was trying to flag down a car while walking in the street on East 55th near Crayton Avenue when he reportedly laid down near the southbound curb lane. According to the police report, a light-colored vehicle, also headed southbound on E. 55, struck the victim in the roadway and drove off.

The suspect's vehicle did not stop and did not return to the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact accident investigators at 216-623-5290.

