Coroner identifies body found in Rittman

Photo of John Graham, his body was found in Rittman on July 7 (Source Police)

Area of where the body was found in Rittman (Source WOIO)

The Wayne County Coroner's Office has positively identified the body found in Rittman. John Graham was found in a field on Gish Road on Friday.

Police said a worker checking an oil well site found the 49-year-old. Graham lived on Front Street in Rittman.

Front Street is about two miles south of Gish Road. Investigators used fingerprints and dental records to identify Graham.

The cause of death is not known at this time, the incident remains under investigation. The next of kin has been notified.

According to the news release Graham was last seen on July 3 in Rittman. Police are asking if you have any information about Graham you are asked to the call police department at 330-925-8040.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.