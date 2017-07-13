Bay Village teacher ordered to attend diversion program after showing up drunk at school

The Bay Village Middle School teacher arrested for being drunk at work pleaded no contest in Rocky River court Thursday.

As part of her sentence, Kara Donahoe was approved to go into the diversion program. She must obey all laws, abstain from drugs and alcohol, get random screens and do 20 hours of community service.

A court hearing for January 10, 2018 has been set and if Donahoe successfully completes the diversion program, the charge of disorderly conduct intoxication will be dismissed.

Officers were called on May 4 to Bay Middle School after Donahue was suspected of being drunk. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and intoxication after failing a sobriety test.

Donahoe has since resigned from her teaching position.

