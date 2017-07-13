18-year-old accused of shooting elderly man during attempt carjacking

An 18-year-old man is being held on a $300,000 bond for allegedly shooting an elderly man during an attempt carjacking.

Police say the 81-year-old victim was in the parking lot of the post office at 21551 Euclid Avenue around 9 a.m. on Monday, July 10 when Lonester Coleman approached his car.

Coleman shot the victim in the chest and fled the area on foot.

The elderly man, whose name is not being released, is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Coleman was arrested by Euclid police officers after a short manhunt.

He has pled not guilty to the charge of attempted murder and will be back in court on July 27.

