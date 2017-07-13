Lorain police looking for missing 14-year-old boy

Ja'aire J. Bridges was last seen at 9 p.m. on July 12 at his home in Lorain. (Source Lorain County CSI Facebook Page)

The Lorain Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Ja'aire J. Bridges was last seen at 9 p.m. on July 12 at his home.

Police said he may be in the area of the Marshalls or Leavitt Homes. His parents are concerned for his safety.

Bridges is about 5 foot 4 and about 120 pounds. If you know where Bridges is, you are asked to call the police at 440-204-2100.

If you have any more information about Bridges you can also contact Detective Dougherty at 440-204-2105 or john_dougherty@cityoflorain.org.

Police add anyone who hides Bridges or prevents him from being found is committing a criminal office and will be charged.

