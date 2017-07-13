Woman charged in crash that injured Lorain police officer

A 37-year-old woman is now charged in connection with the accident that injured a Lorain police officer.

According to Lorain police, around 1:43 a.m. on July 9, Jennifer Linden was driving westbound on Henderson Avenue, when she approached the intersection of Elyria Avenue.

Police say Llinden failed to yield to on-coming traffic and turned left onto Elyria Avenue.

Lt. Allan Cornwell was on East 21st Street and approaching Elyria Avenue.

Lt. Cornwell saw Linden's car coming in his direction and veered right, striking a utility pole. Linden left the scene and was stopped about a block later.

Lt. Cornwell, 48, was treated and released from Mercy Regional Medical Center.

Linden is charged with failure to yield and failure to stop.

The crash left resident in the area without power for a short while.

