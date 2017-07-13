3 shot, including a little girl, on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland police say three people, including a 9-year-old girl, were shot at East 30th and Central Avenue Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m.

One of the victim's is reportedly a 34-year-old man, the others are a woman and a child. Police are not naming the victims.

All three were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are not known.

No details on the suspects were immediately provided by police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.