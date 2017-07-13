Cyclist honors fallen Twinsburg officer by riding bike for 9 hours

On the 9th anniversary of the death of Twinsburg K9 Officer, Joshua Miktarian, cyclist Bob Votruba is honoring Miktarian by riding his bike for nine hours. (Source WOIO)

On July 13, 2008 Officer Miktarian stopped Ashford L. Thompson in his driveway for loud music and suspected drunken driving. While Miktarian was handcuffing Thompson to place him under arrest, Thompson, who had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, pulled out his gun and shot Miktarian four times in the head.

Thompson was found guilty of aggravated murder, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was sentenced to death on June 23, 2010.

Votruba never knew Miktarian, but was moved after seeing a makeshift memorial shortly after his death.

"I was so profoundly touched by reading what some of the people wrote and reading the messages and the flowers," said Votruba.

Spreading kindness is what Votruba considers to be his life mission.

“Josh made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting all of us from harm,” Votruba said. “May none of us ever forget the price he paid.”

Ten years ago he sold everything he had start One Million Acts of Kindness. Through his organization, Votruba goes around the country to teach others to be compassionate.

