Conor McGregor, Matthew Fox, and Jane Lynch celebrating birthdays on July 14

Conor McGregor

McGregor was the first the man in UFC history to hold two titles at the same time. He is the current UFC Lightweight champion.

McGregor is 21-3 in his Mixed Martial Arts career. His only loss in the UFC was on March 15, 2016 against Nate Diaz.

He is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match on Aug. 26. McGregor turns 29 on July 14.

Matthew Fox

Fox is most known for playing the role of Jack on the television show 'Lost', the show aired from 2004-2010. According to IMDB.com Fox was born in Abington, Pa. in July of 1966.

He turns 51 on July 14.Fox's latest movie he was in was 'Bone Tomahawk' he played the role of John Brooder.

Jane Lynch

Lynch is most known for playing the role of Sue in the television show 'Glee'. She also appeared in the hit comedy series 'Two and a Half Men'.

The actress turns 57 on July 14. According to hollywoodreporter.com Lynch will have a voice role in 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2', the movie comes out in 2018.

