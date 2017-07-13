School employee on administrative leave after shooting coworker with BB gun

A Brush High School employee is on paid administrative leave after shooting a coworker with a BB gun.

According to incident reports from South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools and Lyndhurst police, custodians Angela Alessandro and Simone Tolliver were cleaning an office this past Thursday when Alessandro found a BB gun in a desk drawer. Tolliver said Alessandro first pointed the weapon at another school employee, then pointed it at her and pulled the trigger.

Tolliver says she was hit in the head with a metal BB.

The injured custodian initially sought medical treatment at an express care clinic in Beachwood, where she informed a nurse about the incident at the school. After the nurse sent Tolliver to Hillcrest Hospital's emergency room, she called the Lyndhurst Police Department to report the incident.

Alessandro was placed on paid leave July 11 while South Euclid-Lyndhurst School officials complete an investigation into what they call "allegations regarding potential misconduct."

The district provided the following statement to Cleveland 19 regarding the incident:

The District became aware of a workplace accident late in the afternoon on Thursday, July 6th, 2017, and began investigating the situation immediately. After gathering preliminary information related to the situation, on July 11th, 2017, the Board placed a non-teaching employee on administrative leave. At this point, the District continues to gather facts related to this situation. Following a full and fair investigation, the District will take proper disciplinary action to address any employee misconduct, if warranted.

The South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools has not responded to Cleveland 19's questions about why the BB gun was in a desk on school property.

The Lyndhurst Police Department is currently investigating the shooting incident. No one has been criminally charged.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.