2 minor injuries reported after Geauga County fire, house explosion

Authorities are investigating a house fire and explosion in Geauga County.

The incident took place Thursday evening around 9 p.m. in Hambden Township. The home was on the 10300 block of Penniman Drive.

Authorities say two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the blast. Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

