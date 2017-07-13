Thieves steal $50,000 in cash from elderly Akron couple

Akron police say a pair of thieves preyed on trusting homeowners and stole $50,000 of their hard earned cash.

Neighbors were stunned to hear the news.

"We're older and we're retired too, you know. It's just, it's hard to believe," said Harry Nickels.

The robbery happened just before noon Wednesday in the 300 block of E. Boxwood Avenue. Police said a man knocked on the front door. When the 84-year-old homeowner answered, the man told him he was going to build a fence next door. He asked the homeowner questions about the property and if he'd be willing to sell his car.

Akron Police Department Capt. Daniel Zampelli said the homeowner had no idea another stranger was heading inside the home. He walked past the man's 91-year-old wife and into a back bedroom where he rummaged through their things.

"They were able to pry open an open drawer of the safe and obtain a lot of money from that safe and then they went through drawers and such in the bedroom and obtained even more money," Zampelli said.

The men stole four diamond rings and about $50,000 in cash.

Akron police say two men distracted the homeowners and stole jewelry & $50,000 in cash from an elderly couple that lives in this home. pic.twitter.com/j0MzNESbQn — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) July 13, 2017

"For someone to take advantage of two people a 91-year-old female and an 84-year-old male. I don't even have words to describe that type of sinister-type of behavior," Zampelli said.

He wants people to think twice before trusting strangers that come to their door.

"Always question what's going on," he said. "Always think in terms, could this be a scam? Could this be something where someone's trying to take advantage of me?"

They're questions, Nickels will now ask himself after he saw what happened to his neighbors down the street.

"They were nice people and we're sorry to hear that. That's terrible, it really is," Nickels said.

By the time the homeowners realized what happened, it was too late. The suspects got away before police arrived.

The only description police have of the suspects is that they're both either darker skinned white men or they're Hispanic. Both men are in their 50s or 60s. One is slim and other is heavyset.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.