Former Romona's Kid now performing on an NYC stage

Every week we introduce you to amazing kids doing great things in the community. But we love to hear how they’re doing, even long after we feature them as Romona’s Kids on Cleveland 19 News.

This week, we have an update on teens from Shaker Heights and Akron.

We first met Lauryn Hobbs of Shaker Heights two years ago, when she starred as Dorothy in "The Wiz" at Cleveland’s historic Karamu House. Last summer, she performed for President Obama, as a Presidential Scholar of the Arts. She just finished her freshman year at University of Michigan. This month, she performed at the Music Box Supper Club in the Flats. Now she is in the Big Apple, to play Helen in a reading of the musical "Jane Eyre" presented by Cleveland Musical Theater, at Opera America in New York City.

Good luck!

We also have an update on Kofi Boakye, a local composer and jazz musician. Kofi is now Senior Class President at Akron Early College High School. He has a 4.8 GPA and plans to attend Berklee College of Music.

You can bet we’ll be following his career.

