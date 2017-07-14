'No gas leaks' in explosion, fire in Hambden Township; 3 remain hospitalized

Police, fire and officials with Dominion Energy are still trying to figure out what caused a house explosion and fire in Geauga County Thursday night. Two children and an adult remain in stable condition at the hospital.

The explosion took place at a home in the 10300 block of Penniman Drive in Hambden Township at approximately 9 p.m.

Police say a neighbor first called 911 after hearing the explosion. When firefighters arrived, they found the three occupants had escaped from the house with minor injuries. A witness described seeing them crawl out of the house from a hole in the wall.

According to Capt. David Peterson with the Hambden Township Fire Department, the house sustained heavy damage.

Dominion Energy released the following statement:

Dominion Energy Ohio investigators have completed their work at 10325 Penniman Drive in Hamden Township. The cause of the incident is still undetermined. Dominion Energy Ohio crews tested the company's main line and found no leaks. Dominion Energy Ohio crews also pressure tested the service line, which connect the house to the company's main line. Again, the line held without any leaks. These tests indicate that Dominion Energy Ohio facilities did NOT contribute to the incident. Fire department investigators will make the ultimate ruling on the cause of the incident.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but a fire official said it may have been related to a gas or electrical issue.

