Local business owner of Inca Tea putting Cleveland in the spotlight

Local entrepreneur Ryan Florio, who is the creator and owner of Inca Tea, is sharing his story of inspiration with Cleveland 19.

Florio is now set to open up a new shop near downtown Cleveland and inside the Cleveland Hopkins Airport, but he tells us his passion started when he took a trip to Peru a few years a ago and learned about purple corn.

Although the health benefits of purple corn are not proven, an Ohio State doctor has been studying purple corn.

"Dr. Monica Giusti with Ohio State has been studying purple corn for the past 22 years and has found it helps with diabetes, weight loss and even helps prevent certain cancer," said Florio.

You can find Inca Tea in 600 stores across the country. The business first started in Florio's parents' kitchen.

The newest Inca Tea locations will soon be opening in Slavic Village as well as in Concourse C of Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Click here to read more about Inca Tea.

