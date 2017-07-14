Limited edition coins stolen during Our Lady of Angels church break-in

Police are investigating a breaking and entering at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church on Cleveland's west side.

Several limited edition medallions, $400 worth in solid silver coins, and various checks were stolen, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police said that the robbery was reported on July 2 at the church on Rocky River Drive.

If anybody has information about the crime, please contact the Cleveland Police Department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.