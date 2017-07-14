Billy Joel, Luke Bryan concerts make for busy weekend in downtow - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Billy Joel, Luke Bryan concerts make for busy weekend in downtown Cleveland

Downtown Cleveland is gearing up for a busy weekend full of popular events, beginning on Friday with a concert with Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel.

  • On Friday, Billy Joel will perform at Progressive Field. Tickets are still available for the Hall of Fame musician's performance, but the event is expected to sell out.
  • On Saturday, two international soccer matches will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium. Panama plays Martinique at 4:30 p.m., followed by the United States against Nicaragua at 7 p.m.
  • Also on Saturday, country musician Luke Bryan will perform at Progressive Field.
  • On Sunday, the Taste of Tremont food and music festival will take place on the city's west side.

