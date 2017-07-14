Man sentenced to 13 years for murder of college football star

David Garrett as pictured in college. The former Kansas State football player was murdered in Cleveland on Oct. 11. (Source: Kansas State)

David Garrett's grandmother speaks to the man connected to her grandson's murder (Source: WOIO)

The man charged in connection with the murder of a Kansas State University football player was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Jean Blevins appeared for sentencing in a Cleveland courtroom Friday morning. Blevins, along with his brother Barry, were charged with the Oct. 2014 murder of David Garrett. He was found guilty on several charges, including felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, and aggravated assault.

Police say Garrett, the 26-year-old Painesville native, was fatally shot in the chest outside of the Lavish Ultra Lounge hookah bar.

During the hearing, Blevins shed tears while reading a letter to the judge, his own family members, and relatives of the victim. Several of Garrett's relatives, including his emotional grandmother, also spoke to the courtroom.

Blevins' brother, Barry, was sentenced last year to 14 years in prison.

