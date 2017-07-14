Facial reconstruction being used to ID skull found in Akron

OH Attorney General Mike DeWine says this is the first time facial reconstruction has been used in Northeast Ohio. (Source:WOIO)

Akron police hope a new facial reconstruction of a skull discovered outside an abandoned home in Summit County in January 2016 will help in efforts to identify the remains.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine along with the Akron Fire and Police departments unveiled this facial recognition sculpture Friday. DeWine said this case is different because it is the first time facial reconstruction is being used in northeast Ohio.

"He's a white male between 30 and 55 years of age, and stood around five foot inches tall," said DeWine.

The Summit County medial examiner said the remains failed to match after a statewide DNA search.

There's currently an empty lot on Marcy Street where the skull was found in an abandoned home in January 2016.

The fire department said that crews searched the area three times after the fire, but the remains weren't discovered until four years later. The medical examiner can't confirm how the John Doe died, but said the remains show he died inside the house sometime before that fire in 2012.

Friday morning Akron police sent out a bulletin to departments across the country in case this John Doe has family looking for him in another state.

Samantha Molnar is the forensic artist that sculpted the model with clay using CAT scan results from the skull as a guide.

"The actual sculpting process takes about 70 hours," said Molnar.

Molnar's work helped to identify the remains of a missing woman found in Greene County back in January.

"Now we've arrested someone in her homicide and we would've never known those details without her name," said Molnar.

Akron police are encouraging anyone with information on this case to contact the department at 330-375-2490.

