Indians' manager Francona rejoins team on west coast

Cleveland Indians' manager Terry Francona is set to rejoin the Cleveland Indians for Friday night's game for the first time in more than a week following a heart procedure.

When asked about whether he is excited to get back with the Tribe, Tito said, "Heck yeah."

Francona, 58, underwent a heart procedure on July 6 to address an irregular heartbeat. During a checkup on Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic, Francona said everything checked out OK. He said he will continue to wear a heart rate monitor during the road trip.

The manager is expected to rejoin the Indians during a six-game road trip through California. The first game is scheduled for Friday against the Oakland Athletics.

