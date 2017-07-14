Estimated 1,269 drug overdoses treated in Summit County ER Rooms in 2017

In the first six months of 2017 emergency rooms in Summit County have treated an estimated 1,269 drug overdoses. According to the Summit County Public Health overdoses per day peaked in early February, late March and again in late May.

Since Jan. 1 the amount of overdoses has hit double-digits on 37 of the 180 days. The average rate of overdoses a day is 6.9, this is well above the rate during the five months of 2016.

Sixty-three percent of the overdoses so far in 2017 have been men.

The Summit County Public Health reports the first five months of 2016 had 2.8 overdoses per day. Also in 2016 there was a 20 day period with 236 overdoses in Summit County.

Twenty-one people took too much and died from those overdoses. More than 300 people died from unintentional overdose-related deaths in 2016.

The Summit County Public Health is also looking for people to participate in Project DAWN. People who take part in the project receive training on the following:

Recognizing the signs and symptoms of overdose

Telling the difference between different types of overdose

Performing rescue breathing

Calling emergency medical services

Administering intranasal Naloxone

