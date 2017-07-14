Bill Joel, Luke Bryan, international soccer, oh my! Cleveland braces for business

Progressive Field will host Billy Joel and Luke Bryan this weekend. (Source: WOIO)

While the Indians are away, the bands will play! Progressive Field is hosting two big musical acts back-to-back this weekend.

Billy Joel will play Friday night and Luke Bryan is slated to perform Saturday.

The Piano Man's Cleveland fans cheered when they found out he was coming, and showed their love by selling out his show.

Bryan will croon out his country hits for the Huntin' Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour. There are still some tickets available.

Down the road at First Energy on Saturday, there will be an international soccer doubleheader with games featuring Panama, Martinique, Nicaragua, and the U.S.

Sunday on the West Side, local businesses are getting ready for for the annual Taste of Tremont on Professor Avenue.

Cleveland 19 spotted several people setting up tents Friday and making room for the thousands that will come out to enjoy.

"It's great weather, lots of fun food vendors, great clothes, boutiques participate in it so we love being a part of it," Mariana Kolmanovich, a stylist at Banyan Tree.

