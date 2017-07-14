Man accused of robbing a bank in Tallmadge arrested 3 weeks later in Cuyahoga Falls

The Tallmadge Police have arrested Jacob K. Onusic for robbing the PNC Bank on East Avenue on June 23. He is accused of jumping the counter and demanding money from the employees.

Police said he took the cash and fled in a silver Dodge Caliber that waited in the bank parking lot. The amount of money taken from the bank was not released.

Investigators said on July 13 Tallmadge Detectives found Onusic on the 1800 block of Second Street in Cuyahoga Falls.

The following departments helped in the arrest of the suspect:

Cuyahoga Falls Police

US Marshall's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

FBI Akron

Onusic is being held in the Summit County Jail on a charge of robbery, this is a second-degree felony. Police said the investigation continues identifying the driver.

