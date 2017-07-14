Man arrested for taking voyeuristic pictures of shoppers at Nordstrom Rack

Westlake police arrested 25-year-old Evan Martin for taking voyeuristic cell phone pictures of female shoppers in the Nordstrom store on Detroit Avenue. (Source: Westlake Police)

Westlake police arrested 25-year-old Evan Martin for taking voyeuristic cell phone pictures of female shoppers inside the Nordstrom store on Detroit Avenue on July 9.

Martin was banned from the store because of similar previous behavior. Police said he fled when he was confronted by employees of Nordstrom and turned himself into police after being identified through licenses plates on the car he was using.

He has been charged with trespassing and pandering obscenity. A cell phone, a tablet and laptop computer were also seized from the car.

The items will be forensically examined. His now ex-girlfriend turned in a computer to Westlake police. A search warrant will be sought to examine it.

He is now out on bond pending action by the grand jury.

