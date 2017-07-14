Summer Jam 1 coming to Youngstown with these old school artists

Summer Jam 1 is Aug. 5, 2015 at the Covelli Center in Youngstown, OH. (Source: Facebook)

Northeast Ohio concert-goers are in for a treat. Get ready to go back in time with some of the best old school hip-hop artists ever!

Doug E. Fresh and the Get Fresh Crew will be performing at the Covelli Center next month in what many are already calling 'the concert of the year', Summer Jam 1.

BUY TICKETS HERE

Hip-hop fans will be out in full force to hear the legendary beat boxer, aka The World's Greatest Entertainer, along with Shock G of Digital Underground, Das EFX, Lords of the Underground, Nice and Smooth and Mahoning Valley native Rufus Blaq.

Performing since 1986, Doug E. Fresh's The Show (Oh, My God!) and All the Way to Heaven can still be heard spinning in the clubs.

The other artists who’ll be performing are just as entertaining.

Shock G of Digital Underground rose to success with his nasal raps on Humpty Hump and 2Pac's I Get Around.

Also at the show, live performances by Das EFX, Lords of the Underground, and Nice and Smooth. And if that's not enough, there's nothing like watching Youngstown's own, Rufus Blaq, jam out on stage with other renowned hip hop artists.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. Tickets, ranging from $29-$85, are on sale now.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.