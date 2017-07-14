Deputies raid Brooklyn vape shop

Cuyahoga County sheriff deputies raid a vape shop Friday morning.

The shop, Tobacco and Vapors Unlimited, is located at 4334 Ridge Road, near Memphis Avenue in Brooklyn.

Multiple deputies were on the scene.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office says the deputies were executing a search warrant, but would not give out any more details until the investigation is completed.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.