Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson hosts graduation for 27 EMTs

This is the first class under the enhanced budget. (Source: WOIO)

Mayor Frank G. Jackson hosted a graduation ceremony for 27 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and paramedics Friday afternoon.

This is the first class to graduate because of the mayor’s new budget. Mayor Jackson said he's hoping to enhance the quality of life in Cleveland neighborhoods by reducing emergency response times.

In February 2017, Mayor Jackson announced his 2017 budget enhancements where he promised Cleveland residents enhanced critical services in area neighborhoods.

City Councilman and Safety Chair, Matt Zone praised the graduates for their willingness to step into what he calls an “honorable position.”

“Without them and without their care it’s hard to do what we do,” said Zone.

The newly sworn-in cadets participated in a 12-week intensive paramedic training program and will continue intensive training on an ambulance with field training officers for several weeks following graduation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.