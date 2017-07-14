Agora Theater announces bigger shows are on the way after new partnership

The Agora Theater announced bigger shows are on the way after a new partnership they have formed with AEG Presents. The announcement was made on July 14 on Facebook.

This is the first AEG Presents venue in Ohio. Here is a list of upcoming shows at the Agora Theater.

Gene Simmons played his first ever solo show at the Agora in March of 2017.

