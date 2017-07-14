2 abortion providers in NE Ohio quietly close doors

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - One of Ohio's nine remaining full-service abortion clinics and a second facility providing medication-only abortions have quietly closed in the past month.

Anti-abortion groups publicized the closures of Akron Women's Medical Group and Cleveland Women's Medical Group this week. The Ohio Department of Health says their licenses remain active.

The news came in the same week that the owner of a third northeast Ohio abortion facility had his medical license suspended for six months.

David Burkons wasn't regularly practicing at the Northeast Ohio Women's Center, in Cuyahoga Falls, which remains open.

Ohio Right to Life praised the closures as a victory on their "path to zero" abortion clinics.

Abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio said Ohio's unfriendly political climate has made providing legal abortions increasingly difficult.

