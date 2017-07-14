Akron health aid accused of stealing from disabled woman

An Akron home health aid has been accused of stealing a disabled woman's credit card and using it to make purchases at stores in the area. The investigation started after there was allegations of credit card belonging to a 53-year-old woman with developmental disabilities had been stolen.

Sierra Burros is accused of stealing the card, she had been working as a home health aid. She has been arrested and charged with Theft from the Disabled and Misuse of a Credit Card. Burros was booked into Summit County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.