Hundreds attend vigil for the 2 teens killed in the SUV Akron fire truck accident

A medical examiner has identified the two teenagers killed in the accident on Friday that involved an SUV and a Akron Fire Truck.

16-year-old Lashae Johnson

15-year-old Briyana Hayes

According to police, an SUV went through a red light at Rhodes Avenue and Exchange Street before slamming into the fire truck.

Authorities say there were at least five people in the SUV.

Victims were taken to Akron Children's and Akron City hospitals. Authorities say three of those injured were firefighters.

"We are deeply saddened by this truly tragic incident," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. "Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the victims and all individuals involved, including the three members of our fire department."

The truck was not responding to a call at the time of the incident.

An investigation is underway.

On the scene of bad accident in Akron near Exchange. Witnesses say a car ran a red light and slammed into a Fire truck @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/1jyT1LggJ9 — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) July 14, 2017

Saturday evening, hundreds turned out to the scene of the accident for a balloon release and candlelight vigil.

Lashae's family is raising money for her funeral expenses. Click here if you'd like to contribute.

