Forest Whitaker, Damian Lillard, and Lana Parrilla celebrating birthdays on July 15

Forest Whitaker

Whitaker is most known for starring in the movie 'The Last King of Scotland'. He won Best Actor for starring in that movie at the 2007 Oscars.

According to spiritvoyage.com Whitaker likes to practice Kundalini Yoga. Yoga Journal reports the goal of this type of yoga is to build physical vitality and increase consciousness.

He is also a black belt in Kenpo Karate. Mixedmartialarts.com reports he trained with a former student of Bruce Lee.

He turns 56 on July 15.

Damian Lillard

Lillard is a two-time NBA all-star with the Portland Trailblazers. He averaged 27 points a game in the 2016-17 season.

The biggest shot of his career was his buzzer-beater three-point shot in the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets.

The shot would send Portland to the second round of the playoffs. Lillard turns 27 on July 15.

Lana Parrilla

Parrilla is most known for starring in the television series 'Once Upon a Time'. She also starred in the television show 'Swingtown'.

Parrilla will continue to star in 'Once Upon a Time' when it returns for a 7th season in the fall of 2017. She turns 40 on July 15.

