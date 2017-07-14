Luke Bryan is hiding concert tickets around the city of Cleveland, y'all

Do you like country music? Are you a scavenger hunt enthusiast? Well, then, boy oh boy is this your day.

(And chances are you might not get to combine those to things very often, so, enjoy this while you can.)

Luke Bryan tweeted out Thursday that he was hiding tickets for his Progressive Field show around Cleveland.

You can find the details below:

Hiding 5 pairs of pit tix around Cleveland, OH today for tomorrow's show at Progressive Field. Download the Luke Bryan App to get the clues. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) July 14, 2017

