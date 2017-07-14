Arrest made in Coventry Township crash that killed 2 teens, injured another

Boggs was arrested in the fatal Coventry Township crash (Source: WOIO)

A 24-year-old New Franklin woman has been arrested in a fatal Coventry Township crash.

Authorities say the woman, Natasha Boggs, traveled over a fog line and struck three children one afternoon in late May. The children were walking on South Main Street near the intersection of Leicester Drive.

Two 14-year-old girls were killed in the crash, and a 15-year-old boy was injured in the incident.

Boggs was arrested Friday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide, tampering with records, vehicular assault, driving while texting, and marked lanes.

She was jailed in Summit County.

