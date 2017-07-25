New bill will do more to protect Lake Erie and the environment

Gov. Kasich signed the new bill with Lake Erie as the backdrop. (Source: WOIO)

A Senate bill was signed that helps clean up Lake Erie (Source: WOIO)

Ohio Governor John Kasich appeared at Cleveland's Great Lakes Science Center Tuesday morning to sign a new bill into law that gives the Ohio EPA more power to protect Lake Erie and the environment.

Senate Bill 2 passed unanimously in the Ohio Senate back in March.

Approximately 2.5 million people in Ohio rely on Lake Erie for drinking water. The bill includes measures that are designed to accomplish goals like reducing phosphorus in Lake Erie's western basin, providing for more oversight over dredging, and more regulation of public and private water systems to keep drinking water safe.

While overlooking Lake Erie, Governor John Kasich signed the new Senate Bill 2.

"This lake is getting healthier. It's not getting worse. It's getting better." Gov. Kasich said.

“This is a real work in progress and a continued work in progress,” said bill sponsor and Agriculture Chairman Senator Cliff Hite.

To further protect the environment, the bill would allow for stricter controls over the disposal of construction and demolition debris and give the state greater access to places like abandoned landfills to clean up potentially hazardous conditions.

