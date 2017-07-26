Solar Eclipse 2017: What you'll see where you live Aug. 21

On Aug. 21, in the middle of the day it will get nearly completely dark in Cleveland thanks to the first solar eclipse since 1918.

A total solar eclipse will move the moon in front of the sun casting a shadow on all 50 states, and in Northeast Ohio we will have about an 80 percent blockage around 2:30 in the afternoon. The beginning of the solar eclipse for us in Northeast Ohio will be around 1 p.m.

According to NASA the last total solar eclipse to pass over the US coast to coast was 1918. The next time it will happen is in 2024. NASA has a complete website with all of the information on the 2017 total eclipse here.

Here's an animation from NASA of the shadow of the eclipse as it passes over Ohio.

The full eclipse will only be visible through a swath of the country starting in the Northwest in Oregon and stretching Southeast as it heads towards South Carolina. This area is being called the path of totality.

As exciting as this is, the number one warning you will hear repeatedly is never look directly into the sun without using some sort of protection or device. Specialty eclipse glasses are appropriate, not sunglasses. Only those in the area of totality should look at the eclipse when it is at its peak. We've checked and locally The Great Lakes Science Center in downtown Cleveland is selling the special eclipse glasses for $2.99 and currently have a large supply.

The website Vox has a helpful interactive site where you can place your zip code in the yellow box and it will diagram for you the entire event including how much of the sun will be blocked where you are.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.