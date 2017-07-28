List of movie theaters in Northeast Ohio showing the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Several movie theaters in Northeast Ohio will show the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight on Aug. 26. A cost of a ticket to see the fight at a theater is $40.

Here is list of theaters showing it:

Cinemark 24 in Valley View

Crocker Park Stadium 16 in Westlake

Southpark Mall in Strongsville

Montrose Movies in Akron

Tinseltown USA 290 in Canton

Cinemark 15 in Macedonia

If you want to buy tickets for the fight ahead of time you can click this link.

