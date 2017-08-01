New law requires student athletes, parents and coaches to learn about life-threatening condition

A new law goes into effect on Tuesday that will require students who participate in sports, as well as their parents and coaches to be informed about sudden cardiac arrest, which occurs when the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating.

Lindsay's Law is named after Lindsay Davis, a former Miss Ohio who has a heart condition. She has dedicated her career to educating people about this potentially fatal condition.

Who is at risk of sudden cardiac arrest?

According to an informational video provided by the Ohio Department of Health, anyone with a family history of "hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a thick heart, or dilated cardiomyopathy, a big heart, long QT syndrome, Marfan syndrome or other rhythm problems of the heart."

What are the symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest?

That is also covered in the Ohio Department of Health's video; "Chest pain or discomfort with exercise, unexplained fainting or near fainting especially during or after exercise. Fainting from dehydration does not typically occur during exercise, unexplained tiredness or shortness of breath with exercise and unusually fast heartbeats associated with exercise."

After reviewing the information about sudden cardiac arrest, parents, students and coaches will need to sign a form. Coaches will also be required to complete training on sudden cardiac arrest yearly.

Click here for more information about Lindsay's Law.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.