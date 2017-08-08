Ohio doesn't really know what Issue 2 is despite $22M in campaign contributions

Issue 2, or the Drug Price Relief Act, would require Ohio to pay no more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. (Source: WOIO)

Soon registered voters in Ohio will decide on Issue 2 and despite more than $22 million in combined campaign contributions on both sides -- most registered voters surveyed said they don't know what the Drug Price Relief Act is on the Nov. 7 ballot, according to a new survey.

SurveyUSA conducted a phone survey for Cleveland 19 News and out of 532 registered voters polled, 6 out of 10 said they don't know much, if anything, about Issue 2.

Issue 2, or the Drug Price Relief Act, would require Ohio to pay no more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), which is based in California and in favor of Issue 2, has raised $6,226,264 for the campaign according to all reports filed since the end of July.

The group trying to defeat Issue 2 is known as Ohioans Against Deceptive Rx Ballot Issue. According to the latest filings they have raised $16,234,394.

The survey was conducted from Aug. 1 through Aug. 6. (Here's a look at the breakdown of who answered each question.)

Here is how 532 registered voters in Ohio responded to our survey: (The margin of error is ± 4.3 percent.)

A similar ballot measure in the state of California was narrowly defeated in November 2016, after two early polls showed the California measure leading 3:1.

Some of your questions about Issue 2 are answered below by a Case Western Reserve University professor.

