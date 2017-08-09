Swim coach indicted on sexual battery charges pleads not guilty in court

Hoover High School swim coach Matt Johnsen, 40, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Friday. He was indicted on Wednesday on two counts of sexual battery.

According to the indictment, the victims, both now 29-years-old, are two female swimmers from his teams in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Johnsen, who's been a swim coach and English teacher for 15 years, was arrested Tuesday morning by North Canton Police and the U.S. Marshals. He's a 2016 inductee into the Stark County Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame.

His bond was continued at $25,000. His next court day is Aug. 23.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.