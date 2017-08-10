Youngstown woman's body found in car, man taken into custody

The Youngstown man accused of threatening officers with a knife in Niagara Falls, NY pleaded not guilty in City Court Thursday to attempted assault and menacing.

Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Bryan DalPorto says JeShawn Elliott confronted by officers Wednesday evening tried to flee, then lunged at officers with a knife before being hit with a stun gun and taken into custody.

Police say minutes earlier they had found a woman's body in a car in a restaurant parking lot. Niagara Falls police say they were alerted to the situation by police in Youngstown, Ohio, who received a call from a man who said his brother had killed his girlfriend.

The body in the car was later identified as Anvia Mickens.

According to CBS affiliate WKBN, police got a call Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. from a man who said his brother, Elliot, told him he just stabbed Mickens and was headed to Niagara Falls to commit suicide.

Elliott has not been charged in the woman's death.

