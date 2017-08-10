Baby shot in head during 2016 drive-by shooting still in and out of hospital

Alaya Brown, 2, was shot in the head while being held by her mother near their home on East 146th Street in July 2016. The two were tragically struck by crossfire when someone began firing shots in the area.

The child's mother, Lindnetta Curry, says her daughter has been in and out of the hospital for more than a year.

Since then, her grandmother says the entire family hasn't been the same, but says little Alaya has suffered the most.

"She can't talk, she can't eat, she can't sit up. She's totally dependent on people where before she wasn't. She was walking around eating and talking like you and I do," said Gwen Curry.

Gwen Curry says Alaya is paralyzed on one side, can't see out of one of her eyes, suffers from seizures, eats from a feeding tube, and is now in a wheelchair. She said it has not been an easy road to recovery.

"You're in the hospital weeks and weeks on and you have to figure out how you gonna eat, how you gonna be supportive of her -- it's emotional and mentally draining and it's something she didn't ask for and she shouldn't have to go through at all, no child should," said Gwen Curry.

In the meantime, her family is focused on her care and justice.

The man accused of firing shots at a car in the area at the time is JeJuan Burns. He is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Aug. 15.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses. Click here to contribute.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.