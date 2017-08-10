LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.
Start dates are listed below:
Akron City Schools- Aug. 30
Amherst Exempted Village Schools- Aug. 23
Auburn Joint Vocational Schools- Aug. 14
Aurora City Schools- Aug. 16
Avon Lake City Schools- Aug. 22
Avon Local Schools- Aug. 30
Barberton City Schools- Aug. 24
Bay Village City Schools- Aug. 24
Beachwood Schools- Aug. 16
Bedford City Schools- Aug. 28
Berea-Middleburg Heights Schools- Aug. 22
Berkshire Local Schools- Aug. 23
Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools- Aug. 21
Brooklyn City Schools- Aug. 21
Brookpark Schools- Aug. 22
Brunswick City Schools- Aug. 16
Buckeye Local Schools- Aug. 21
Cardinal Local Schools- Aug. 15
Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools- Aug. 21
Chardon Local Schools- Aug. 17
Chesterland Schools- Aug. 22
Clearview Local Schools- Aug. 23
Cleveland Catholic Diocese- Aug. 22
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City Schools- Aug. 21
Cleveland Lutheran East- Aug. 21
Cleveland Lutheran West- Aug. 22
Cleveland Municipal Schools- Aug. 14
Cloverleaf Local Schools- Aug. 21
Columbia Local Schools- Sept. 5
Copley Fairlawn City Schools- Aug. 23
Crestwood Local Schools- Aug. 30
Cuyahoga Falls City Schools- Aug. 16
Cuyahoga Heights Local Schools- Aug. 17
Cuyahoga Valley Joint Vocational Schools- Aug. 23
East Cleveland City Schools- Aug. 17
Elyria City Schools- Sept. 5
Euclid City Schools- Aug. 17
Fairport Harbor Exempted Schools- Aug. 23
Fairview Park City Schools- Aug. 21
Firelands Local Schools- Aug. 29
Garfield Heights City Schools- Aug. 15
Green Local Schools- Aug. 23
Highland Local Schools- Aug. 15
Hudson City Schools- Aug. 16
Independence Local Schools- Aug. 23
James A. Garfield Local Schools- Aug. 29
Kenston Local Schools- Aug. 17
Kent City Schools- Aug. 16
Keystone Local Schools- Aug. 28
Kirtland Local Schools- Aug. 23
Lakewood City Schools- Aug. 21
Ledgemont Local Schools- Aug. 23
Lorain City Schools- Aug. 23
Madison Local Schools- Aug.15
Manchester Local Schools- Aug. 22
Maple Heights City Schools- Aug. 23
Mayfield City Schools- Aug. 15
Medina City Schools- Aug. 21
Medina County Career Center- Aug. 21
Mentor Public Schools- Aug. 17
Midview Local Schools- Aug. 29
Mogadore Local Schools- Aug. 29
Newbury Local Schools- Aug. 17
Nordonia Hills Schools- Aug. 24
North Olmsted City Schools- Aug. 24
North Ridgeville City Schools- Sept. 6
North Royalton City Schools- Aug. 24
Norton City Schools- Aug. 22
Oberlin City Schools- Aug. 23
Olmsted Falls City Schools- Aug. 21
Orange Schools- Aug. 21
Painesville City Local Schools- Aug. 16
Painesville Township Local Schools- Aug. 23
Parma City Schools- Aug. 16
Perry Local Schools- Aug. 22
Polaris Joint Vocational Schools- Aug. 21
Portage Lakes Joint Vocational Schools- Aug. 23
Revere Local Schools- Aug. 22
Richmond Heights Local Schools- Aug. 15
Rocky River City Schools- Aug. 22
Rootstown Local Schools- Aug. 29
Shaker Heights City Schools- Aug. 23
Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City Schools- Aug. 24
Solon City Schools- Aug. 21
South Euclid Lyndhurst City Schools- Aug. 16
Springfield Local Schools- Aug. 23
Stow-Munroe Fall City Schools- Aug. 21
Streetsboro City Schools- Aug. 23
Strongsville City Schools- Aug. 22, 23
Tallmadge City Schools- Aug. 16, 17
Twinsburg City Schools- Aug. 16
Wadsworth City Schools- Aug. 24
Warrensville Heights City Schools- Aug. 22
Waterloo Local Schools- Aug. 30
Wellington Exempted Village Schools- Aug. 30
West Geauga Local Schools- Aug. 22
Westlake City Schools- Aug. 21
Wickliffe City Schools- Aug. 15
Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools- Aug. 17
Windham Exempted Village Schools- Aug. 23
Woodridge Local Schools- Aug. 16
