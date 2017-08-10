LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LOOK HERE: 2017-18 School start dates

Summer is wrapping up and students all across the country and in northeast Ohio are headed back to school.

Start dates are listed below:

Akron City Schools- Aug. 30

Amherst Exempted Village Schools- Aug. 23

Auburn Joint Vocational Schools- Aug. 14

Aurora City Schools- Aug. 16

Avon Lake City Schools- Aug. 22

Avon Local Schools- Aug. 30

Barberton City Schools- Aug. 24

Bay Village City Schools- Aug. 24

Beachwood Schools- Aug. 16

Bedford City Schools- Aug. 28

Berea-Middleburg Heights Schools- Aug. 22

Berkshire Local Schools- Aug. 23

Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools- Aug. 21

Brooklyn City Schools- Aug. 21

Brookpark Schools- Aug. 22

Brunswick City Schools- Aug. 16

Buckeye Local Schools- Aug. 21

Cardinal Local Schools- Aug. 15

Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools- Aug. 21

Chardon Local Schools- Aug. 17

Chesterland Schools- Aug. 22

Clearview Local Schools- Aug. 23

Cleveland Catholic Diocese- Aug. 22   

Cleveland Heights-University Heights City Schools- Aug. 21

Cleveland Lutheran East-  Aug. 21

Cleveland Lutheran West- Aug. 22

Cleveland Municipal Schools- Aug. 14

Cloverleaf Local Schools- Aug. 21

Columbia Local Schools- Sept. 5

Copley Fairlawn City Schools- Aug. 23

Crestwood Local Schools- Aug. 30

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools- Aug. 16

Cuyahoga Heights Local Schools- Aug. 17

Cuyahoga Valley Joint Vocational Schools- Aug. 23

East Cleveland City Schools- Aug. 17

Elyria City Schools- Sept. 5

Euclid City Schools- Aug. 17

Fairport Harbor Exempted Schools- Aug. 23

Fairview Park City Schools- Aug. 21

Firelands Local Schools- Aug. 29

Garfield Heights City Schools- Aug. 15

Green Local Schools- Aug. 23

Highland Local Schools- Aug. 15

Hudson City Schools- Aug. 16

Independence Local Schools- Aug. 23

James A. Garfield Local Schools- Aug. 29

Kenston Local Schools- Aug. 17

Kent City Schools- Aug. 16

Keystone Local Schools- Aug. 28

Kirtland Local Schools- Aug. 23

Lakewood City Schools- Aug. 21

Ledgemont Local Schools- Aug. 23

Lorain City Schools- Aug. 23

Madison Local Schools- Aug.15

Manchester Local Schools- Aug. 22

Maple Heights City Schools- Aug. 23

Mayfield City Schools- Aug. 15

Medina City Schools- Aug. 21

Medina County Career Center- Aug. 21

Mentor Public Schools- Aug. 17

Midview Local Schools- Aug. 29

Mogadore Local Schools- Aug. 29

Newbury Local Schools- Aug. 17

Nordonia Hills Schools- Aug. 24

North Olmsted City Schools- Aug. 24

North Ridgeville City Schools- Sept. 6

North Royalton City Schools- Aug. 24

Norton City Schools- Aug. 22

Oberlin City Schools- Aug. 23

Olmsted Falls City Schools- Aug. 21

Orange Schools- Aug. 21

Painesville City Local Schools- Aug. 16

Painesville Township Local Schools- Aug. 23

Parma City Schools- Aug. 16

Perry Local Schools- Aug. 22

Polaris Joint Vocational Schools- Aug. 21

Portage Lakes Joint Vocational Schools- Aug. 23

Revere Local Schools- Aug. 22

Richmond Heights Local Schools- Aug. 15

Rocky River City Schools- Aug. 22

Rootstown Local Schools- Aug. 29

Shaker Heights City Schools- Aug. 23

Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City Schools- Aug. 24

Solon City Schools- Aug. 21

South Euclid Lyndhurst City Schools- Aug. 16

Springfield Local Schools- Aug. 23

Stow-Munroe Fall City Schools- Aug. 21

Streetsboro City Schools- Aug. 23

Strongsville City Schools- Aug. 22, 23

Tallmadge City Schools- Aug. 16, 17

Twinsburg City Schools- Aug. 16

Wadsworth City Schools- Aug. 24

Warrensville Heights City Schools- Aug. 22

Waterloo Local Schools- Aug. 30

Wellington Exempted Village Schools- Aug. 30

West Geauga Local Schools- Aug. 22

Westlake City Schools- Aug. 21

Wickliffe City Schools- Aug. 15

Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools- Aug. 17

Windham Exempted Village Schools- Aug. 23

Woodridge Local Schools- Aug. 16

