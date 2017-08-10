Driver found not guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in trooper's death

Trooper Kenneth Velez was killed on I-90 in September 2016. (Source: OSP)

After two days of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict in the trial of Joshua Gaspar.

He was found not guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the death of Ohio State Trooper Kenneth Velez.

He was found guilty of tampering with evidence, falsifying documents when he applied for Ohio drivers license and driving under suspension.

The jury had been deliberating since Tuesday afternoon.

Gaspar was on trial for running over and killing the 48-year-old trooper, on I-90 in September 2016. Police say Officer Velez was standing outside his patrol car on I-90 conducting traffic when Gaspar, hit him in his Hyundai Velostar.

The 37-year-old did not testify in his defense.

He'll be sentenced next month.

Trooper Velez's family was understandably upset after the verdict, the judge even made a point of saying to the family that although the jury has spoken his loss will never be forgotten.

Neither prosecutors or Trooper Velez's family spoke with the media after the verdict was reached.

