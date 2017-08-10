10 Cleveland Browns tailgate rules for the Muni Lot: Alcohol still not allowed

Every year before the Browns first preseason game the city of Cleveland puts out updated rules for tailgating in the Municipal Parking Lot a few blocks from First Energy Stadium.

In a press release Cleveland 19 received it is word-for-word the same release as last year only changing 2016 to 2017.

That being said here are the pregame party rules for the Muni Lot.

1. No open pit fires

2. Propane grills only (No charcoal)

3. No alcohol

4. Saving spaces prohibited

5. You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy

6. No in & out privileges

7. All liter must be dispensed in trash containers

8. Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

9. Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

10. No private latrines.



Rule No. 3 claims there is to be "no alcohol" in the Muni Lot. Further into the news release the city says again:

Alcohol and Safety - Open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot. If you plan to consume alcohol during any sporting event, always ensure that you have a designated driver.

