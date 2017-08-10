Platform Beer Co. teams up with Whole Foods to raise money for Bike Cleveland

Platform Beer Co. has teamed up with Whole Foods to raise money for Bike Cleveland. (Source WOIO)

Platform Beer Co. has teamed up with Whole Foods to raise money for Bike Cleveland. The brewhouse made a new lemon lime shandy called "Pushin' Pedals", the beer can be found at Whole Foods.

A portion of the sales will go toward Bike Cleveland. The co-founder of Platform Beer Co. Paul Benner said it's important to give back because Cleveland is a bikeable city.

"We're always looking for opportunities to give back to Cleveland Based Organizations," Benner said.

Benner adds he works with other Cleveland business, bars and restaurants, he said these organizations help tell people what Platform Beer Co. has to offer. The co-founder of the brewhouse rides his bike a few times a week.

He lives on the Cleveland-Lakewood border and will sometimes make the trip to work on his bike.

"We get around the community on our bikes," Benner said.

According to the Bike Cleveland website the organization is trying to make Cleveland's landscape more bicycle friendly. Benner said being apart of the bike community is very similar to being apart of the beer community, a great place to meet people and start friendships.

"You're apart of something that's bigger than you, Benner said"

This is the second year Platform Beer Co. has worked with Whole Foods. The lemon line shandy is also available on draft.

Last week the brewhouse hosted a "Pushin' Pedals" launch party, 600 beers were served in five hours. Benner said a portion of those sales went to Bike Cleveland.

Are you on the way to @PlatformBeers to help us raise money? No? Change your plans! pic.twitter.com/Rd2Bwnvjmc — Bike Cleveland (@Bike_CLE) August 3, 2017

He said a shandy is a good drink after a bike ride, Benner adds it's a summer beer and simple to drink. The ABV for "Pushin' Pedals" is 5.2.

Ingredients in "Pushin' Pedals"

Malts Pilsner Pale Malt C15

Hops Galena

Yeast American Ale

Adjunct Lime Juice Lime Peel Lemon Zest



