This 2017 Cleveland Browns hype video will give you chills

The Cleveland Browns released a new hype video for the 2017 NFL season. On Aug. 10 the Browns will play the New Orleans Saints in the first preseason game of the year.

The hype video starts off with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett with the first overall pick in the 2017 draft. The video transitions to defensive lineman Danny Shelton and corner Joe Haden getting excited to play.

The last part of the video shows big plays from wide receiver Corey Coleman and running back Isaiah Crowell.

You can watch the video below:

The team is coming off of a 1-15 season. Starting jobs are on the line during the preseason, the Browns will also have to cut players the next couple of weeks to get to a 53-man roster.

According to the vegasinsider.com the Browns are set at 250/1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

